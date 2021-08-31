Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 951 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

NYSE KMT opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

