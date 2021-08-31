Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iRobot were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRBT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 175.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 146,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 251.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 87,576 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 593.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 47,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 105.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,042. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.30. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

