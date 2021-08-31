Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Gap Down to $13.00

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $12.60. Zymergen shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 1,958 shares.

ZY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,675,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,438,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

