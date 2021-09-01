-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Marchex also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $157,369.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marchex during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Marchex in the second quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHX opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

