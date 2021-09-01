$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.48. Kelly Services posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%.

KELYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. 2,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,335. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 148.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 29,772 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 82.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

