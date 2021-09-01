$0.41 EPS Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. CoreCivic posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock.

Shares of CXW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 39,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CoreCivic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,261 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 100,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,206 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.