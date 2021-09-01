$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after buying an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 212,806 shares during the period. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% during the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.