$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Stantec reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stantec.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STN stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48. Stantec has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $49.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

