$0.56 EPS Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. KBR reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.87. 3,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,485. KBR has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -149.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of KBR by 100,098.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 62,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KBR by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $4,710,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of KBR by 698.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 96,292 shares during the period.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

