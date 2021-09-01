$0.56 EPS Expected for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.26. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,878 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

