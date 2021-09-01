$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.96. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $101,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after buying an additional 2,062,143 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after buying an additional 1,945,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,899,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,602,000 after buying an additional 1,871,788 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,122,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,541,591,000 after buying an additional 1,496,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock remained flat at $$103.14 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,932. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

