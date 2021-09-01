$1.12 EPS Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.32. Universal Display reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Universal Display by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.04. 11,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,514. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.05. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

