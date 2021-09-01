$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. Autoliv reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $9.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays dropped their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 440,412 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 119,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Autoliv by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.86. 2,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,438. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $68.49 and a 12 month high of $108.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

