$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.31. Sonic Automotive reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $8.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $8.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%.

SAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,378,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,623 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,267,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after purchasing an additional 112,311 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.58. 1,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

