$1.86 EPS Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings per share of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. AGCO posted earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $9.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AGCO by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AGCO by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,340,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in AGCO by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 62,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AGCO by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 160,410 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGCO opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

