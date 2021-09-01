$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will announce $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $7.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,285,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth $6,807,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $1,669,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.38. 602,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.