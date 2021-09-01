$106.45 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post sales of $106.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.90 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $105.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $431.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $436.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $473.22 million, with estimates ranging from $469.90 million to $476.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million.

CASA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CASA traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. 172,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,100. 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Casa Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Casa Systems by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 79,860 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Casa Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.