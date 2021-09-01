11,249 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,249 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $367,633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,110,000 after purchasing an additional 454,828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 68.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,557,000 after purchasing an additional 326,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.42. 11,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,364. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.00. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $148.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

