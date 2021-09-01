11,762 Shares in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Simulations Plus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,021,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,656 shares of company stock worth $1,988,472. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $891.89 million, a PE ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.23. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

SLP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

