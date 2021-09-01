1,390 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Assurant by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Assurant by 13.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 279.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant stock opened at $170.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.11 and a 1 year high of $170.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

