$140.26 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will post sales of $140.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.87 million and the lowest is $133.90 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $108.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $512.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.70 million to $522.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $653.80 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $743.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MESA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $282.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 109.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

