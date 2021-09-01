14,535 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Bbva USA

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.23. The stock had a trading volume of 34,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,898. The firm has a market cap of $111.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.