150,352 Shares in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,352 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,994,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,401,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

CNBKA traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $114.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day moving average of $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $637.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 26.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNBKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.