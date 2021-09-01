$16.00 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce $16.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $64.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.56 million to $93.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $170.70 million, with estimates ranging from $61.95 million to $330.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,617. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $606.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $20,125,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

