$165.90 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce sales of $165.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $221.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $677.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $726.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $667.05 million, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $721.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,571,000 after buying an additional 667,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,214,000 after purchasing an additional 149,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after buying an additional 971,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

