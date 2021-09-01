$167.93 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report sales of $167.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.20 million and the highest is $170.40 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $176.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $691.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $704.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $651.73 million, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $663.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.51. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

