1,670 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $217,453,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Tesla by 14.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $3,640,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $7,633,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,131,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,128,249,000 after purchasing an additional 214,794 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $736.52. The stock had a trading volume of 457,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,896,705. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $729.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.19, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $681.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,209,977 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

