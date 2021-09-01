$180.29 Million in Sales Expected for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to announce sales of $180.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.00 million and the lowest is $173.57 million. NV5 Global reported sales of $169.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year sales of $704.60 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $747.78 million, with estimates ranging from $736.55 million to $759.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NVEE opened at $105.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average of $94.48. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $233,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

