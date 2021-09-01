1,824,584 Shares in AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) Bought by Tiger Pacific Capital LP

Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,824,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,278,000. AiHuiShou International makes up 4.5% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Shares of RERE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. 14,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,626. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

