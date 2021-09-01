20,491 Shares in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $17,423,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWIM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

