2,127 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $238.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 4,167 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $974,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,678 shares of company stock worth $16,399,736. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

