24,286 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of DFUS stock remained flat at $$49.53 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 77,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,144. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74.

