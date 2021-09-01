25,440 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day moving average is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

