2,620 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.