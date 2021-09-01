$3.90 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce $3.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.93 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.70 billion to $15.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.95 billion to $16.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $35,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.42. 475,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,135. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

