3,461 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,461 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.8% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 151,707 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 26,094 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.69.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

