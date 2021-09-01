3,580 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $153.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

