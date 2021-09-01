3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Purchases £145.75 in Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson acquired 11 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) per share, for a total transaction of £145.75 ($190.42).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, Julia Wilson bought 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,285 ($16.79) per share, for a total transaction of £154.20 ($201.46).

On Wednesday, June 30th, Julia Wilson bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,189 ($15.53) per share, for a total transaction of £154.57 ($201.95).

On Monday, June 28th, Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total transaction of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90).

III stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,339 ($17.49). 628,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,269. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,258.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,222.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. 3i Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 865.40 ($11.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,350.50 ($17.64).

III has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 3i Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.