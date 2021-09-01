$410.90 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to report $410.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $487.80 million and the lowest is $370.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $66.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 521.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. 1,879,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,111. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.