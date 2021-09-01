4,172 Shares in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

XEC opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.88, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEC. Raymond James cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. US Capital Advisors cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

