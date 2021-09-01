$471.45 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to announce $471.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $460.19 million to $492.25 million. Realty Income posted sales of $404.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,625,000 after buying an additional 411,001 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,854. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21.

The company also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

