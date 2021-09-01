600,000 Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,000.

Separately, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth about $505,000.

NASDAQ DNAA remained flat at $$9.77 on Wednesday. 3,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,600. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

