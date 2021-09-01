6,102 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 80,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.39. The stock had a trading volume of 611,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,978,656. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

