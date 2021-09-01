$693.23 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce sales of $693.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $669.98 million and the highest is $708.00 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $590.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

Shares of WERN stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 594,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,871. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,121,000 after buying an additional 1,231,409 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $28,420,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after buying an additional 406,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $17,980,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after buying an additional 355,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

