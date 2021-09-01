8,457 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.30. 148,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,009,450. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

