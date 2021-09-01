854 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM traded down $5.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.35.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.