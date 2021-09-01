888’s (888) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 888 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

888 opened at GBX 423.80 ($5.54) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 388.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 381.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

