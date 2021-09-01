$9.89 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce sales of $9.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $40.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $66.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $37.98 million, with estimates ranging from $29.08 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.88. 870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,761. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $604,334. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,493 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,559,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 429,166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 407,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,814,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

