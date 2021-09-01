Aavegotchi Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $110.56 million and approximately $51.92 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00003966 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00119704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.15 or 0.00834077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00049214 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 61,026,471 coins and its circulating supply is 58,404,408 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.