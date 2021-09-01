AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,680.00

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and last traded at GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24), with a volume of 102088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,800 ($23.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of £385.14 million and a PE ratio of 132.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,988.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,078.76.

About AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

